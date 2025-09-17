Polish Senate passed the law on assistance to Ukrainians without amendments: what will change for refugees

The Polish Senate voted without amendments for a bill that retains the "800+" aid only for working Ukrainians. This is reported by Polskie Radio, according to UNN.

The Senate adopted the bill on foreigners and aid to Ukrainian citizens without amendments. 57 senators voted "for", 32 "against", and no one abstained. The law extends the legality of stay in Poland for Ukrainian citizens who fled the war, and also links the payment of social benefits - including the "800+" program - to professional activity. The norms were prepared after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the previous version of this law - the publication writes.

The law strengthens control over foreigners receiving social assistance. The right to it will be linked to professional activity and children's education in a Polish school. An exception, for example, is parents of children with disabilities.

The document also introduces restrictions on the possibility of adult Ukrainian citizens using medical services. This includes, in particular, medical and drug programs, therapeutic rehabilitation, and dental treatment.

According to the law, the current norms regarding the legality of stay of Ukrainian war refugees will be extended until March 4.

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainians under the "800+" program. It guaranteed a monthly payment of 800 zlotys for each child under 18, regardless of family income. Payments are also available to parents of Ukrainian children living in Poland.

In Poland, requirements are being tightened for aid to Ukrainians within the framework of access to the "800+" program. One must be "professionally active and ensure children's education in a Polish school. The Standing Committee of the Council of Ministers adopted a bill that extends the legality of stay of Ukrainians within the circumstances that arose after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, but introduces certain proposals.