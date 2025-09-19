$41.190.02
In the Netherlands, Ukrainian men with jobs were urged to find and pay for their own housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Dutch Minister for Asylum and Migration, Mona Keijzer, suggests that Ukrainian men with jobs should arrange their own housing. This is due to overcrowded shelters and an increasing number of refugees.

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian men with jobs were urged to find and pay for their own housing

The outgoing Dutch Minister for Asylum and Migration, Mona Keijzer, has stated that she wants Ukrainian men who have fled the war to the Netherlands and have jobs to arrange their own housing. UNN reports this with reference to NOS.

Details

Keijzer reacted to an urgent request from the Red Cross and municipalities, which are finding it increasingly difficult to find housing for Ukrainians. Due to overcrowded shelters, people are sleeping on the streets or in their cars.

According to Keijzer, the Netherlands is gradually reaching its limits in terms of housing provision. She considers it "fair" that men who have a job and income here should arrange and pay for their own housing.

"For example, with family members who already live here," the minister said.

They could also contact their employer. Working Dutch people also find their own housing, Keijzer claims.

Keijzer does not consider it cruel to tell people who have fled the war to arrange their own housing. "They will receive protection here." However, she will not force them to arrange their own housing. And she cannot: according to European agreements, Ukrainians have the right to housing and education.

Keijzer emphasizes that mothers with children will continue to receive childcare. "You can't tell them: figure it out yourselves." She will encourage Ukrainians who have come to the Netherlands via another EU member state to return to that country.

Right to housing and education

According to NOS, municipalities currently have approximately 97,000 places for Ukrainians. All of them are filled, although hundreds of refugees still arrive in the Netherlands every month. In August, a record number of Ukrainians – 435 people – registered with the Red Cross.

Ukrainians who have fled the war in their country fall under the European Temporary Protection Directive (TPD) and therefore have the right to asylum and education in the Netherlands. This provision was recently extended until March 4, 2027. Municipalities must provide shelter places, depending on their capacity and size, and receive a fixed amount for each refugee.

Keijzer supports the directive but says it allows people to return to their previous country of residence or ask them to arrange their own shelter.

"People are desperate"

The Red Cross does not consider Keijzer's remarks a solution to the problem.

Politicians should have offered a solution a year ago. Namely: more shelters for people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Of course, it would be good if people could find housing. But they don't have that support. Placing this responsibility on the people themselves is an impossible task

- said the spokesperson.

Addition

In the Netherlands, from October 1, Ukrainians who work and live in municipal housing in the Netherlands will pay more than twice the monthly housing fee.

In early September, it was reported that the Netherlands states it no longer has the resources to accommodate additional Ukrainians who wish to apply for temporary protection in the country.

Anna Murashko

SocietyOur people abroad
charity
European Union
Netherlands
Ukraine