In Germany, 1100 flights will be canceled due to strike at 11 airports

On Thursday, February 1, at least 1,100 flights will be canceled in Germany, affecting about 200,000 passengers, the Association of German Airports ADV reported. DW reports, UNN writes .

Details

The strike will take place in 11 air harbors across the country: Frankfurt am Main, Hamburg, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart, Bremen, Hanover, Leipzig, Dresden, and Erfurt. Munich and Nuremberg airports were not affected by the strike, but all flights to the above cities will be canceled there.

At the same time, Lufthansa announced that it plans to operate most of its flights scheduled for Thursday, primarily most long-haul flights from the strike-affected Frankfurt airport. At the same time, the company offered passengers a free ticket exchange for another date until February 8. Passengers with tickets for domestic flights can exchange them for train tickets free of charge, regardless of whether the flight takes place or is canceled.

Addendum

According to the newspaper, the strike involves 25,000 airport employees who control passengers, baggage and staff. The Ver.di trade union is demanding that the federal association of air security and safety companies BDLS pay strikers a 2.80 euro per hour pay raise, higher salary increments and additional payments for overtime, night work, weekends and holidays.

According to BDLS, fulfilling the union's demands would lead to a total increase in costs for companies by 250 million euros in 2024. Negotiations between the employers and Ver.di will continue on February 6.

Recall

On January 30, doctors from 23 university hospitals in Germany went on strike demanding higher wages and restrictions on irregular shifts.