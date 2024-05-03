Germany summons russian ambassador over last year's cyberattack on SPD server

On Friday, Germany said it had summoned a senior russian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry after Berlin accused russian state hackers of last year's cyberattack on members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). UNN reports with reference to DPA.

We summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of the Russian Embassy - the Foreign Ministry spokesman told reporters.

He added that the government "will use the full range of measures to deter and respond to russia's aggressive behavior in cyberspace.

Context

The German government has accused russia of a cyberattack on the Social Democrats early last year. This was stated by Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock during her visit to Australia.

According to her, the hacker attack on the SPD in 2023 was the work of the russian hacker group APT28. The process of identifying the source of the attack at the national level has recently been completed, she said.

Today, we can unequivocally attribute last year's attack to the APT28 group, which is run by russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. In other words, russian state hackers attacked Germany in cyberspace. This is completely unacceptable and will not go unchallenged - Burbock said.

Add

APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, is accused of dozens of cyberattacks around the world.

Recall

The hacking of the SPD server was reported in June 2023. The party clarified that the hack was committed in January 2023. About 10 email accounts of the party's leadership were breached. The SPD did not rule out the possibility that data had been leaked from several mailboxes.

Russian hackers stole correspondence of US government officials through Microsoft mail - CISA