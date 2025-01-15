Germany gives Ukraine a new package of weapons: what is on the list

Germany has provided a new military aid package to Ukraine. The list of the transferred weapons includes ammunition for Leopard tanks, reconnaissance and attack drones. This is stated on the website of the German government, reports UNN.

In particular, the new aid package includes:

20 vehicles with mine and ambush protection;

ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks;

14 thousand rounds of 155 mm ammunition;

19 thousand shells of 122 mm caliber;

600 HF-1 attack drones;

50 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts;

46 RQ-35 HEIDRUN reconnaissance drones;

495 HK 416 assault rifles.

Addendum

During his visit to Ukraine , the German Defense Minister assured that support for Ukraine will remain stable regardless of changes in the government. Negotiations on a €3 billion aid package are still ongoing due to budgetary issues.