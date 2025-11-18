Ukraine to receive first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft system on Leopard 1 chassis next week

The German defense concern Rheinmetall intends to start transferring Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft systems, mounted on the Leopard 1 tank chassis, to Ukraine. This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, UNN reports with reference to German Aid to Ukraine on the X social network.

Details

According to Papperger, the first Skyranger 35 unit based on the Leopard 1 will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

During Rheinmetall's presentation at CMD 2025, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the first Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on a Leopard 1 tank chassis will be delivered to Ukraine next week. - the post says.

In September, it became known that Rheinmetall will supply Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, mounted on a Leopard 1 chassis, as part of a contract worth several hundred million euros.

The contract was paid for by an unnamed EU country from the unexpected profits from frozen Russian assets.

Recall

The construction of the Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Ukraine is delayed due to the Ukrainian side's desire to change the location of the facility. The head of the concern, Armin Papperger, stated that after the new location is approved, the plant can be built within twelve months.

Rheinmetall and ICEYE establish joint venture for SAR satellite production