Ukraine to receive first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft system on Leopard 1 chassis next week

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM • 11437 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 19773 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 22279 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
November 18, 02:29 PM • 31676 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 43549 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 23809 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 25198 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26433 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 26089 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 32168 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
DBR launches internal investigation over "Mindich tapes"November 18, 12:32 PM • 11274 views
Cloudflare commented on the global outage that affected many websites: what they saidNovember 18, 01:52 PM • 14288 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26293 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10850 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8260 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 26377 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 43552 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 91893 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 121559 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 112445 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pedro Sánchez
Ruslan Kravchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Spain
Turkey
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 8370 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 10935 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 32901 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 35273 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 35387 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
ATACMS
IRIS-T
Series

Ukraine to receive first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft system on Leopard 1 chassis next week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

The German concern Rheinmetall will begin transferring Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft systems based on the Leopard 1 tank to Ukraine next week. The contract, worth several hundred million euros, is being paid for by an unnamed EU country.

Ukraine to receive first Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft system on Leopard 1 chassis next week

The German defense concern Rheinmetall intends to start transferring Skyranger 35 anti-aircraft systems, mounted on the Leopard 1 tank chassis, to Ukraine. This was stated by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, UNN reports with reference to German Aid to Ukraine on the X social network.

Details

According to Papperger, the first Skyranger 35 unit based on the Leopard 1 will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

During Rheinmetall's presentation at CMD 2025, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced that the first Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft gun on a Leopard 1 tank chassis will be delivered to Ukraine next week.

- the post says.

In September, it became known that Rheinmetall will supply Skyranger 35 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, mounted on a Leopard 1 chassis, as part of a contract worth several hundred million euros.

The contract was paid for by an unnamed EU country from the unexpected profits from frozen Russian assets.

Recall

The construction of the Rheinmetall ammunition plant in Ukraine is delayed due to the Ukrainian side's desire to change the location of the facility. The head of the concern, Armin Papperger, stated that after the new location is approved, the plant can be built within twelve months.

Rheinmetall and ICEYE establish joint venture for SAR satellite production07.11.25, 14:48 • 2454 views

Vita Zelenetska

Technologies
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Rheinmetal
Leopard 1
European Union
Ukraine