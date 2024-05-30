Air defense missiles and drones: Pistorius arrived in Odessa, where he announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine

The German defense minister arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and together with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov visited Odessa. The Nimes official announced a new support package for Ukraine worth 50 million euros. This is reported by DPA, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that German defense minister Boris Pistorius announced a new German arms package worth 500 million euros during a visit to Odessa. Pistorius ' trip to Ukraine was kept secret until the end – for security reasons.

We will continue to support you in this defensive battle - stated the minister of Defense Boris Pistorius

The German minister said that some of the materials will soon arrive in Ukraine.

The publication Handelsblatt reports that the new weapons package includes a large number of medium-range Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft missiles and a smaller number of shorter-range SLS missiles.

It also includes drones for reconnaissance and combat in the Black Sea, as well as urgently needed spare parts such as replacement tubes for artillery systems and replacement engines for Leopard battle tanks.

In addition, 18 new wheeled howitzers of the latest design will be delivered from 2025. Germany will also finance training courses for Ukrainian technicians and unhindered satellite communications.

Recall

Germany announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which included, among other things, 10 more Leopard tanks (together with Denmark), machine guns, artillery shells, rifles and drones.