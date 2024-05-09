Germany to buy three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine from the US - Pistorius

Germany will buy three launchers for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems from the United States and hand them over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a visit to Washington, according to t-online, UNN .

In cooperation with the Americans, we will purchase three HIMARS launchers for Ukraine. They will come from the U.S. Armed Forces and will be paid for by us - explained the head of the German Defense Ministry at a meeting with journalists.

He emphasized that today it is important for NATO to support Ukraine now, as Putin's success will unleash autocrats around the world.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces received long-range HIMARS systems in the summer of 2022 from the United States. They allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to engage Russian targets in the rear and gain a temporary advantage at the front.

According to media estimates, Kyiv received about four dozen HIMARS launchers from Washington.

The United States plans to build a plant in Australia to produce ammunition for HIMARSmultiple launch rocket systems to quickly replenish stocks.