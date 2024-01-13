HIMARS on the front line: Zaluzhnyi shows American artillery at work

American HIMARS are now deployed along the entire front line and strike at the positions of the Russian occupiers every day. The work of the crews of the rocket artillery complex provided by Western partners was shown by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, reports UNN.

We are working around the clock, leaving the occupiers no chance. Of course, we want to reach even deeper targets in the enemy's rear to drive them out of their native land forever - the press service of the Main Command quoted the servicemen as saying.

Details

The press service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the HIMARS rocket artillery system is now effectively destroying enemy equipment and manpower along the entire front line.

The crews are constantly on standby as soon as an enemy target appears, with only minutes to load and move to a firing position.

Optional

M142 HIMARS is an American rocket artillery system. It is a lightweight version of the M270 with reduced firepower, but retaining the same arsenal and personnel protection.

Designed for shoot-and-run tactics.