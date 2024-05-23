ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ukraine receives new Leopard tanks and air defense systems from Spain: Umerov calls for even more support

Ukraine receives new Leopard tanks and air defense systems from Spain: Umerov calls for even more support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 127776 views

Spain has provided Ukraine with a new batch of Leopard tanks, Patriot missiles, artillery shells, anti-drone systems and other weapons to counter russian aggression.

He expressed gratitude to Spain for a new batch of Leopard tanks and defense equipment for Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed his gratitude to the Spanish Ministry of Defense for providing new Leopard tanks as part of its assistance to Ukraine. The new batch of weapons includes missiles for Patriot air defense systems, 155 mm artillery shells, anti-drone systems and other weapons.

In his address, he emphasized the need for more support in the area of air defense to more effectively counter the aggressor. This will allow the Ukrainian defense forces to better counter the aircraft and guided aerial bombs used by Russian forces to attack Ukrainian cities and villages.

Umerov also called on the Spanish government and companies to invest in the Ukrainian defense industry.

We can stop the aggressor only together

- said Rustem Umerov.

Umerov on Kharkiv region: Russians continue to try to move forward17.05.24, 19:05 • 19475 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
leopard-1Leopard 1
spainSpain
ukraineUkraine

