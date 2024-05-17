Umerov on Kharkiv region: Russians continue to try to move forward

In the Kharkiv region, Russians continue to try to advance. However, the Ukrainian military is fighting near the border, successfully repelling another enemy invasion. Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in an interview with CNN, UNN reports citing the Defense Ministry.

"Together with the President of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief, we are constantly in the operational area, responding immediately to all threats and challenges. Russian troops continue shelling civilians. That is why the authorities are evacuating citizens from the border areas to safer places," Umerov said.

Asked by a journalist whether the Ukrainian army is capable of repelling the invasion and whether it has enough forces and means to do so, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine said: "The fight has been going on for 10 years, and the full-scale invasion has been going on for two years. We are holding the line as much as possible, but the supply of weapons is delayed, which gives the Russians an advantage. They have opened a second front to prevent us from using these weapons in a timely manner. Nevertheless, we continue to hold our positions and repel attacks, while evacuating civilians from the border towns.

Umerov also reiterated that Ukraine still needs international support in the form of more weapons to more effectively counter aggression and protect its citizens.

Addendum

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reportedthat the enemy had expanded the area of active hostilities by almost 70 kilometers.

The General Staff reportedthat the Russian occupiers had conducted an unsuccessful attack in the direction of Hlyboke - Liptsi in Kharkiv region.