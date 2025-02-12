Musk's deportation cuts U.S. Department of Education spending by more than $900 million

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34535 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 76486 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 100030 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113227 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 93182 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122536 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102077 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113184 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116817 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157081 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101605 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 81329 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 52485 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103143 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122536 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157081 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147479 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179686 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 81985 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 103142 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135709 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137560 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165627 views
Musk's deportation cuts U.S. Department of Education spending by more than $900 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37808 views

The Department under Musk's leadership terminated 89 contracts and 29 grants from the US Department of Education. The cuts of $900 million mainly affected research in education and diversity programs.

Elon Musk's efforts to reduce US spending have led to a series of cuts in the Ministry of Education totaling more than $900 million. The measures are apparently aimed at limiting the activities of the ministry's research unit, the Institute of Pedagogical Sciences. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

On February 10, Musk's team announced that the Ministry of Education had “terminated” 89 contracts, as well as 29 grants related to diversity and equality training.

Most of the contract cuts affected the Institute of Pedagogical Sciences, including grants for educational innovation and research, as well as review projects related to the What Works Clearinghouse, a think tank that conducts and curates research on best practices in education.

Elon Musk will not file a public financial declaration - White House12.02.25, 01:01 • 28175 views

Less than two weeks after the release of new federal test data showing historically low reading scores, the cuts are likely to hit research into problems in American education since the Covid-19 pandemic, such as absenteeism and student behavior. The Department of Education spokesperson did not specify which programs or grants were decided to be suspended, citing social media posts from an account linked to Musk.

The move has raised alarm among researchers and lawmakers who consider the information collected by the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) an invaluable resource for educators working to improve teaching methods.

Senator Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington state, condemned the cuts.

An unelected billionaire is now bulldozing the Ministry of Education's research division, striking at the high-quality research and baseline data that is needed to improve public schools,

- Murray said.

Fico asks Musk to provide data on USAID grants in Slovakia11.02.25, 15:54 • 25639 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States

