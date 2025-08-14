Ukrainian railway workers were detained in Poland while intoxicated, having entered the country on a freight train

Polish border guards at the Dorohusk railway border crossing detained a Ukrainian locomotive driver and his assistant who entered Poland while driving a freight train under the influence of alcohol. This was reported by the Border Guard Service of Poland, according to UNN.

On the night of August 11-12, the attention of border guards on duty at the railway border crossing in Dorohusk, at the entrance to the country, was drawn to a freight train that, after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, did not enter the territory of the crossing but stopped at a railway crossing in Dorohusk. Upon arriving at the scene and entering the locomotive, the border guards smelled alcohol from the train driver and his assistant, indicating that they might be under its influence. Fears about the men's sobriety were confirmed by an alcohol test. It turned out that the 34-year-old driver had almost 2 per mille of alcohol in his body, and his 31-year-old assistant had over 2 per mille - the report says.

According to Polish border guards, the freight train was blocked, and both Ukrainian citizens were detained and placed in a detention facility. The city police were informed about the situation.

The men were handed over to police officers in Dorohusk for further action. They will face criminal charges for committing a crime - added the border service.

