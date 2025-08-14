Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehood

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
11:53 AM • 5778 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 20667 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69402 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 42457 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 41041 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 38757 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 37669 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 44787 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 43843 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41803 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
1m/s
43%
756mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 11342 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 45112 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 50632 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 23015 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 26611 views
Publications
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 3864 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 69291 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 182243 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 155625 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 144608 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 26876 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 37938 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 59532 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 112196 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 128107 views
Actual
The Times
Starlink
YouTube
Fox News
World War II

Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The Israeli government has begun construction of 3,401 homes in the E1 area of the West Bank, which, according to the finance minister, "will bury the idea of a Palestinian state." This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Palestinian Authority and concern from Western allies.

Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehood

The Israeli government has launched construction in the disputed E1 area of the West Bank, planning over 3,400 new homes. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that this step "will bury the idea of a Palestinian state," drawing sharp criticism from the Palestinian Authority and concern among Western allies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Israel has begun a large-scale expansion of settlements in the West Bank within the E1 project, covering 3,000 acres between Jerusalem and the city of Ma'ale Adumim. Construction, frozen for two decades due to international pressure, has now officially started. Israeli Finance Minister and settlements curator in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Bezalel Smotrich, stated that the implementation of the plan "will shatter the dream of a Palestinian state" and will be a response to those who promote its recognition.

According to him, 3,401 homes will be built in this territory, which will effectively divide Palestinian enclaves in the West Bank and complicate the prospect of creating a unified Palestinian state.

They will talk about the Palestinian dream, and we will create a Jewish reality

- Smotrich emphasized.

Israel hints at possible annexation of parts of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to hostage deal7/31/25, 3:05 AM • 3510 views

The Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the project, warning that it would lead to a new wave of escalation and instability.

"Along with the destruction in Gaza and violence by radical settlers, this will only deepen the conflict"

 - said spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Israel's decision coincided with increasingly active discussions in France, Great Britain, and Canada about the possibility of official recognition of Palestinian statehood during the UN General Assembly session next month. Such a step would signal dissatisfaction with the protracted war in Gaza, which, according to the local Ministry of Health, has claimed the lives of over 61,000 Palestinians.

Official Jerusalem categorically rejects any plans to recognize a Palestinian state, accusing supporters of this idea of "rewarding Hamas" for the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis and began the current phase of the conflict.

Recall

The United Nations reported the death of 1373 Palestinians since late May 2025 while searching for food in Gaza. Deaths were recorded near aid distribution points and along food convoy routes.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel
Palestinian National Authority
Bloomberg L.P.
Jerusalem
United Nations
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Gaza Strip