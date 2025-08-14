Israel launches E1 project: settlement expansion that could erase Palestinian statehood

The Israeli government has launched construction in the disputed E1 area of the West Bank, planning over 3,400 new homes. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that this step "will bury the idea of a Palestinian state," drawing sharp criticism from the Palestinian Authority and concern among Western allies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Israel has begun a large-scale expansion of settlements in the West Bank within the E1 project, covering 3,000 acres between Jerusalem and the city of Ma'ale Adumim. Construction, frozen for two decades due to international pressure, has now officially started. Israeli Finance Minister and settlements curator in the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Bezalel Smotrich, stated that the implementation of the plan "will shatter the dream of a Palestinian state" and will be a response to those who promote its recognition.

According to him, 3,401 homes will be built in this territory, which will effectively divide Palestinian enclaves in the West Bank and complicate the prospect of creating a unified Palestinian state.

They will talk about the Palestinian dream, and we will create a Jewish reality - Smotrich emphasized.

Israel hints at possible annexation of parts of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to hostage deal

The Palestinian Authority of President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the project, warning that it would lead to a new wave of escalation and instability.

"Along with the destruction in Gaza and violence by radical settlers, this will only deepen the conflict" - said spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Israel's decision coincided with increasingly active discussions in France, Great Britain, and Canada about the possibility of official recognition of Palestinian statehood during the UN General Assembly session next month. Such a step would signal dissatisfaction with the protracted war in Gaza, which, according to the local Ministry of Health, has claimed the lives of over 61,000 Palestinians.

Official Jerusalem categorically rejects any plans to recognize a Palestinian state, accusing supporters of this idea of "rewarding Hamas" for the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack, which killed about 1,200 Israelis and began the current phase of the conflict.

Recall

The United Nations reported the death of 1373 Palestinians since late May 2025 while searching for food in Gaza. Deaths were recorded near aid distribution points and along food convoy routes.