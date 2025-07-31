Israel hints at possible annexation of parts of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to hostage deal

Israel may annex part of the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not agree to a peace deal soon. This was stated by Israeli cabinet member Ze'ev Elkin, reports Times of Israel, writes UNN.

The most painful thing for our enemy is the loss of territories. If we convey to Hamas that by playing games with us it will lose lands forever, then we can exert significant pressure - said Elkin.

Thus, he commented on Hamas's dragging out of peace negotiations with Israel.

According to Elkin, Israel can issue an ultimatum to Hamas, in case of rejection of which - to intensify military actions.

Times of Israel emphasizes that the minister made this comment after two G7 countries - Great Britain and France - announced their intention to recognize Palestine as a state.

France and 14 other countries called for the recognition of the State of Palestine