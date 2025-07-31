Israel hints at possible annexation of parts of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to hostage deal
Kyiv • UNN
Israel may annex part of Gaza if Hamas does not agree to a peace deal. Israeli cabinet member Zeev Elkin stated that territorial loss is the most painful for the enemy.
The most painful thing for our enemy is the loss of territories. If we convey to Hamas that by playing games with us it will lose lands forever, then we can exert significant pressure
Thus, he commented on Hamas's dragging out of peace negotiations with Israel.
According to Elkin, Israel can issue an ultimatum to Hamas, in case of rejection of which - to intensify military actions.
Times of Israel emphasizes that the minister made this comment after two G7 countries - Great Britain and France - announced their intention to recognize Palestine as a state.
