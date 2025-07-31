$41.790.01
July 30, 03:01 PM
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 12:06 PM
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
July 30, 10:44 AM
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
France and 14 other countries called for the recognition of the State of Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

France and 14 other states signed a joint statement calling on the world to recognize the Palestinian state. This happened after a conference in New York aimed at reviving the two-state solution.

France and 14 other countries called for the recognition of the State of Palestine

On Wednesday, July 30, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that 14 other states had called on countries worldwide to recognize the Palestinian state. They signed a joint statement. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

In New York, along with 14 other countries, France is making a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us

- wrote Barrot.

According to France 24, foreign ministers from 15 countries issued a joint statement after a conference in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at reviving the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain.

Nine signatory countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state expressed their "readiness or positive position of their countries" to do so, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine30.07.25, 03:34 • 33566 views

Olga Rozgon

