France and 14 other countries called for the recognition of the State of Palestine

On Wednesday, July 30, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that 14 other states had called on countries worldwide to recognize the Palestinian state. They signed a joint statement. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

In New York, along with 14 other countries, France is making a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us - wrote Barrot.

According to France 24, foreign ministers from 15 countries issued a joint statement after a conference in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, aimed at reviving the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Andorra, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Slovenia, and Spain.

Nine signatory countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state expressed their "readiness or positive position of their countries" to do so, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

