08:14 PM • 8138 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 16720 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 20251 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 29074 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 39309 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 61303 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 136061 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 56822 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 70376 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 182154 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the statement by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, regarding the future recognition of Palestine as a state. Netanyahu believes that Starmer's actions encourage Hamas terrorism.

"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the statement by UK government head Keir Starmer regarding the future recognition of Palestine as a state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Netanyahu's statement on the social network X.

Details

According to the Israeli prime minister, Starmer encourages the terrorism of the Hamas group, while the threat also exists for Britain itself.

A jihadist state on the border with Israel will threaten Great Britain tomorrow

- Netanyahu warned.

He added that "appeasement of jihadist terrorists always ends in failure, it will fail in your case too."

Context

Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the United Kingdom would recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel did not take significant steps to end the "terrible situation" in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly.

Recognition of Palestine: Saudi Arabia sets condition for normalization of relations with Israel29.07.25, 04:48 • 13138 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

