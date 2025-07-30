"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the statement by the head of the British government, Keir Starmer, regarding the future recognition of Palestine as a state. Netanyahu believes that Starmer's actions encourage Hamas terrorism.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the statement by UK government head Keir Starmer regarding the future recognition of Palestine as a state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Netanyahu's statement on the social network X.
Details
According to the Israeli prime minister, Starmer encourages the terrorism of the Hamas group, while the threat also exists for Britain itself.
A jihadist state on the border with Israel will threaten Great Britain tomorrow
He added that "appeasement of jihadist terrorists always ends in failure, it will fail in your case too."
Context
Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that the United Kingdom would recognize a Palestinian state in September if Israel did not take significant steps to end the "terrible situation" in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly.
