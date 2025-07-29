Recognition of Palestine: Saudi Arabia sets condition for normalization of relations with Israel

Saudi Arabia can normalize relations with Israel only after the creation of a Palestinian state. This was stated by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to him, the kingdom's position remains unchanged.

And it is based on the firm conviction that only through the creation of a Palestinian state and only by taking into account the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination can we achieve lasting peace and real integration in the region. - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The publication reminds that US President Donald Trump insists on Saudi Arabia joining the so-called "Abraham Accords", designed to normalize relations between Arab states and Israel. At the same time, the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is a stumbling block.

"There is no credibility to talk about normalization with constant deaths, suffering and destruction in Gaza," Bin Farhan said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he "strongly condemns" Macron's decision. According to him, Macron's decision "encourages terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, as happened with Gaza."

