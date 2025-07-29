$41.780.01
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
July 28, 05:54 PM
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 80117 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 59419 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
July 28, 12:47 PM • 112885 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
July 28, 12:12 PM • 62690 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
July 28, 10:55 AM • 58484 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 49843 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 43944 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 31787 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 27620 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Recognition of Palestine: Saudi Arabia sets condition for normalization of relations with Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 596 views

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated that normalization of relations with Israel is only possible after the creation of a Palestinian state. According to him, lasting peace in the region can only be achieved after the rights of the Palestinian people are taken into account.

Recognition of Palestine: Saudi Arabia sets condition for normalization of relations with Israel

Saudi Arabia can normalize relations with Israel only after the creation of a Palestinian state. This was stated by the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to him, the kingdom's position remains unchanged.

And it is based on the firm conviction that only through the creation of a Palestinian state and only by taking into account the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination can we achieve lasting peace and real integration in the region.

- said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia.

The publication reminds that US President Donald Trump insists on Saudi Arabia joining the so-called "Abraham Accords", designed to normalize relations between Arab states and Israel. At the same time, the current humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is a stumbling block.

"There is no credibility to talk about normalization with constant deaths, suffering and destruction in Gaza," Bin Farhan said.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he "strongly condemns" Macron's decision. According to him, Macron's decision "encourages terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, as happened with Gaza."

"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine25.07.25, 19:38 • 4485 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Saudi Arabia
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine
