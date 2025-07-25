"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine

US President Donald Trump reacted to the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize Palestine as a state, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

What he says doesn't matter. He's a very good guy. I like him, but this statement carries no weight. — Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize Palestine

Context

The French President announced a significant policy change in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last night and is expected to make an official statement at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

A platform for Israel's destruction: Netanyahu assessed Macron's decision to recognize Palestine as a state

Macron said he hoped the plan would bring peace to the region, but it drew angry rebukes from Israel and the US.

Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?