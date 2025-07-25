"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine
US President Donald Trump commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's intention to recognize Palestine as a state, stating that his words do not matter. Macron plans to make an official statement at the UN General Assembly in September, which has caused outrage in Israel and the US.
US President Donald Trump reacted to the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize Palestine as a state, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.
What he says doesn't matter. He's a very good guy. I like him, but this statement carries no weight.
Context
The French President announced a significant policy change in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last night and is expected to make an official statement at the United Nations General Assembly in September.
Macron said he hoped the plan would bring peace to the region, but it drew angry rebukes from Israel and the US.
