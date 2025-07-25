$41.770.01
"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

US President Donald Trump commented on French President Emmanuel Macron's intention to recognize Palestine as a state, stating that his words do not matter. Macron plans to make an official statement at the UN General Assembly in September, which has caused outrage in Israel and the US.

"What he says doesn't matter": Trump reacted to Macron's statement on Palestine

US President Donald Trump reacted to the statement by French President Emmanuel Macron to recognize Palestine as a state, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

What he says doesn't matter. He's a very good guy. I like him, but this statement carries no weight.

— Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Reckless decision": Rubio commented on Macron's plans to recognize Palestine25.07.25, 06:40 • 22516 views

Context

The French President announced a significant policy change in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas last night and is expected to make an official statement at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

A platform for Israel's destruction: Netanyahu assessed Macron's decision to recognize Palestine as a state25.07.25, 01:37 • 17628 views

Macron said he hoped the plan would bring peace to the region, but it drew angry rebukes from Israel and the US.

Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?25.07.25, 17:49 • 72466 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Mahmoud Abbas
Israel
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
The State of Palestine
