A platform for Israel's destruction: Netanyahu assessed Macron's decision to recognize Palestine as a state

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he "strongly condemns" French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognize the Palestinian Authority as an independent state. This was reported by The Times of Israel, citing a statement from Netanyahu's office, informs UNN.

The Israeli Prime Minister, in particular, claims that Macron's decision "encourages terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, as happened with Gaza."

A Palestinian state under these conditions would be a launching pad for the destruction of Israel, not for peaceful coexistence with it - reads Netanyahu's statement.

"Let's be frank: the Palestinians do not seek a state alongside Israel, they seek a state instead of Israel," the politician summarized.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will recognize Palestine as an independent state in September this year at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the need to end the war in the Gaza Strip, release hostages, and rebuild Gaza.

