Macron calls on Starmer to recognize Palestine during state visit to London

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the Prime Minister of Great Britain and the United Kingdom as a whole to recognize the state of Palestine, speaking before the British Parliament on the first day of his state visit. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

In a speech to members of the House of Lords and the House of Commons, Macron emphasized the need for joint action in the face of growing tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty regarding continued US support for the region.

Today, working together to recognize the state of Palestine and launching this political momentum is the only way to peace - Macron said in London on Tuesday.

France and Great Britain, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, are already discussing the possibility of such a step, but the British government has not yet decided on the timing of the decision.

This visit was the first state trip of a French leader to Great Britain since 2008, as well as the first state visit of a European leader after Brexit. The event also became a symbol of improved relations between the two countries after Labour leader Keir Starmer became Prime Minister of Britain a year ago.

Speaking to British parliamentarians in the ornate hall of the House of Lords, against the backdrop of paintings of the battles of Waterloo and Trafalgar, Macron also announced that the legendary Bayeux Tapestry — a 70-meter canvas depicting the Norman conquest of England in 1066 — would be transferred to Great Britain for temporary use in 2026.

In his speech, the French leader also:

warned that US and Chinese algorithms create vulnerability for Europe;

emphasized the need for a joint fight against illegal migration;

confirmed that European countries will not abandon Ukraine;

warned of “irresolute alliances” in Europe, without directly mentioning the US or President Trump.

Support for Israel after the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, caused internal discontent within the Labour Party. In recent months, Starmer has taken a tougher stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Gaza, including imposing sanctions against individual members of the Israeli government.

Despite calls for the recognition of Palestine as a means of diplomatic pressure on Israel, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted on Tuesday that the situation on the ground is only deteriorating. Speaking before the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, he refused to name an approximate timeframe for possible recognition of Palestine.

We are in dialogue with our French and Saudi colleagues regarding recognition, but my intuition tells me: the main thing now is to change the situation on the ground Lammy said.

Last month, after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, Macron announced the postponement of the Franco-Saudi conference in New York, which was supposed to present a new "roadmap" for the creation of a Palestinian state. The plan also provided for new security guarantees for Israel and the prospect of further integration with Arab countries.

