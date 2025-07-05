$41.720.00
EU to propose sanctions against Israel next week over actions in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

The EU diplomatic service will present member states next week with options for action against Israel in response to human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. Restrictions could include suspending the agreement, sanctions against ministers and military personnel, trade measures, an arms embargo, or suspending scientific cooperation.

EU to propose sanctions against Israel next week over actions in Gaza

The European Union's diplomatic service plans to present member states next week with options for action against Israel in response to its human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

According to informed officials, the EU diplomatic service is expected to present ambassadors with a document outlining options and possible measures next Wednesday, July 9.

Restrictions could include a full or partial suspension of the EU-Israel agreement, sanctions against ministers of Benjamin Netanyahu's government and military personnel, trade measures, an arms embargo, or a suspension of scientific cooperation.

Israel rejects EU accusations of human rights violations in Gaza, which may affect visa-free travel for Israelis23.06.25, 14:35 • 2493 views

EU foreign ministers plan to discuss the options document at a meeting on July 15 in Brussels – the last before the summer holidays. As noted, this same day also serves as an unofficial deadline for Israel to demonstrate an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Euractiv also notes that deep divisions within the EU could hinder the adoption of sanctions against Israel.

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted20.05.25, 04:41 • 64113 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
European Union
Brussels
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
