EU to propose sanctions against Israel next week over actions in Gaza

The European Union's diplomatic service plans to present member states next week with options for action against Israel in response to its human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

According to informed officials, the EU diplomatic service is expected to present ambassadors with a document outlining options and possible measures next Wednesday, July 9.

Restrictions could include a full or partial suspension of the EU-Israel agreement, sanctions against ministers of Benjamin Netanyahu's government and military personnel, trade measures, an arms embargo, or a suspension of scientific cooperation.

EU foreign ministers plan to discuss the options document at a meeting on July 15 in Brussels – the last before the summer holidays. As noted, this same day also serves as an unofficial deadline for Israel to demonstrate an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Euractiv also notes that deep divisions within the EU could hinder the adoption of sanctions against Israel.

