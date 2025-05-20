Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM • 11241 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 29584 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 40743 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 144154 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 98317 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 281658 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 92140 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77430 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52882 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34217 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2m/s
74%
744mm
Popular news

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

May 19, 05:36 PM • 7008 views

Trump and Putin discussed another prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA - Ushakov

May 19, 06:24 PM • 3592 views

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

May 19, 06:37 PM • 4210 views

Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia - Zelensky

May 19, 07:36 PM • 3638 views

Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times

May 19, 08:01 PM • 5930 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 45444 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 71894 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 144154 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 281658 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 123337 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 33570 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 34132 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 121585 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125957 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211954 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1278 views

The leaders of the three countries opposed Israel's offensive in Gaza and restrictions on humanitarian aid. Netanyahu rejected the accusations and promised to continue the operation.

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

The leaders of Great Britain, Canada and France have threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop the resumption of the military offensive in Gaza and does not lift restrictions on the provision of humanitarian aid. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

In a statement by the three leaders, published by the British government, it is noted that the Israeli government's refusal to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and may violate international humanitarian law.

We oppose any attempts to expand settlements in the West Bank (of the Jordan River - ed.). We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions

- indicated the signatories.

Israel has unblocked "humanitarian aid" for the Gaza Strip 19.05.25, 01:20 • 3086 views

They declared their support for the efforts of the United States, Qatar and Egypt to immediately cease fire in Gaza and stated that they are committed to recognizing the Palestinian state as part of resolving the conflict on the principle of two states.

We have always supported Israel's right to defend its citizens from terrorism. But this escalation is completely disproportionate

- the statement reads.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge reward for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7, inviting new similar atrocities."

He noted that Israel will defend itself by fair means until complete victory is achieved, reiterating Israel's conditions for ending the war, which include the release of the remaining hostages and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

In turn, Hamas welcomed the joint statement, calling it an "important step" towards the restoration of the principles of international law.

Let us remind

On May 17, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first stage of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip under the name "Gideon's Chariot." In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

On the eve, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel will control all of Gaza despite growing international pressure, which forced him to lift the blockade on the supply of aid.

European countries are calling on Israel to restore full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip19.05.25, 22:21 • 1594 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.47
Bitcoin
$106,098.50
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,209.45
Ethereum
$2,567.45