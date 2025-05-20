Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

The leaders of Great Britain, Canada and France have threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop the resumption of the military offensive in Gaza and does not lift restrictions on the provision of humanitarian aid. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

In a statement by the three leaders, published by the British government, it is noted that the Israeli government's refusal to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and may violate international humanitarian law.

We oppose any attempts to expand settlements in the West Bank (of the Jordan River - ed.). We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions - indicated the signatories.

They declared their support for the efforts of the United States, Qatar and Egypt to immediately cease fire in Gaza and stated that they are committed to recognizing the Palestinian state as part of resolving the conflict on the principle of two states.

We have always supported Israel's right to defend its citizens from terrorism. But this escalation is completely disproportionate - the statement reads.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge reward for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7, inviting new similar atrocities."

He noted that Israel will defend itself by fair means until complete victory is achieved, reiterating Israel's conditions for ending the war, which include the release of the remaining hostages and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip.

In turn, Hamas welcomed the joint statement, calling it an "important step" towards the restoration of the principles of international law.

On May 17, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first stage of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip under the name "Gideon's Chariot." In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

On the eve, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel will control all of Gaza despite growing international pressure, which forced him to lift the blockade on the supply of aid.

