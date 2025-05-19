Israel has unblocked "humanitarian aid" for the Gaza Strip

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tags
Authors
Archive

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM

May 17, 01:35 PM • 190967 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM

May 16, 03:59 PM • 404036 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM

May 16, 03:31 PM • 330881 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

May 15, 04:24 PM • 435270 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421301 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM

Israel has unblocked "humanitarian aid" for the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 May 18, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid supplies to the Gaza Strip. This is being done on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel has unblocked "humanitarian aid" for the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Times of Israel, UNN informs.

Details

Netanyahu's office claims that this is being done "on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and due to the operational need to enable the expansion of intense fighting to defeat Hamas."

It is also stated that Israel "will allow the import of the main amount of food for the population to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip", as this "will jeopardize the continuation of the operation to defeat Hamas."

"Israel will act to deprive Hamas of the ability to control the distribution of humanitarian aid to ensure that aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas terrorists," Netanyahu concluded.

Let us remind you

On the eve of, the Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale ground operation in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force carried out more than 670 strikes on Hamas targets.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Chariots of Gideon". In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead 14.05.25, 14:42 • 2718 views

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
