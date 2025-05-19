Israel has unblocked "humanitarian aid" for the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. This was reported by The Times of Israel, UNN informs.

Details

Netanyahu's office claims that this is being done "on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and due to the operational need to enable the expansion of intense fighting to defeat Hamas."

It is also stated that Israel "will allow the import of the main amount of food for the population to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip", as this "will jeopardize the continuation of the operation to defeat Hamas."

"Israel will act to deprive Hamas of the ability to control the distribution of humanitarian aid to ensure that aid does not fall into the hands of Hamas terrorists," Netanyahu concluded.

Let us remind you

On the eve of, the Israel Defense Forces launched a large-scale ground operation in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force carried out more than 670 strikes on Hamas targets.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Chariots of Gideon". In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

