European countries are calling on Israel to restore full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
07:07 PM • 1610 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

05:40 PM • 12088 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
03:26 PM • 30589 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 128453 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 90760 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 272602 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 90193 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 76817 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 52435 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34067 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 66056 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 76825 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117744 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 63036 views

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 36498 views
A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM • 118841 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 27901 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 28067 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 117792 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 124074 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 209927 views
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

European countries are calling on Israel to restore full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

European donor countries of humanitarian aid have called on Israel to immediately restore aid supplies to Gaza. They demand that humanitarian organizations be allowed to work independently.

European countries are calling on Israel to restore full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip

European states that are donors of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip have called on Israel to allow the full restoration of aid to the enclave immediately and to allow the UN and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and impartially. This is stated in a joint statement published by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The document states that the UN and "our humanitarian partners" cannot support Israel's proposed new model for providing humanitarian assistance to the local population.

Humanitarian aid should never be politicized, and Palestinian territory should not be reduced or subjected to any demographic changes.

– the statement reads.

It should be added that the document, in addition to Finland, was signed by the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain, as well as the head of European diplomacy.

Recall

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's office claims that this is being done "on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and due to the operational need to enable the expansion of intensive fighting to defeat Hamas."

Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid19.05.25, 16:04 • 1718 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Israel Defense Forces
Finland
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$104,775.10
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,235.80
Ethereum
$2,489.44