European countries are calling on Israel to restore full humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip

European states that are donors of humanitarian aid to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip have called on Israel to allow the full restoration of aid to the enclave immediately and to allow the UN and humanitarian organizations to operate independently and impartially. This is stated in a joint statement published by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The document states that the UN and "our humanitarian partners" cannot support Israel's proposed new model for providing humanitarian assistance to the local population.

Humanitarian aid should never be politicized, and Palestinian territory should not be reduced or subjected to any demographic changes. – the statement reads.

It should be added that the document, in addition to Finland, was signed by the heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Great Britain, as well as the head of European diplomacy.

Recall

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Netanyahu's office claims that this is being done "on the recommendation of the Israel Defense Forces and due to the operational need to enable the expansion of intensive fighting to defeat Hamas."

Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid