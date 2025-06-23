$41.830.15
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operation
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Enemy shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces training ground on June 22: the attack was carried out with an Iskander M missile - Spokesman for the Ground Forces
Week of internal transformation: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for June 23–29
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Israel rejects EU accusations of human rights violations in Gaza, which may affect visa-free travel for Israelis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

Israel rejects the European Union's accusations of human rights and humanitarian aid violations in Gaza, stating that it is waging a just fight. The Israeli government criticized the EU report, which "does not take into account the context" and "strategic reality" of the fight against terrorism.

Israel rejects the EU's accusations of human rights violations in the Gaza Strip. The country's government insists that it is fighting a just war against an enemy. If the EU takes this opportunity to revise visa-free rules for Israelis, it will be unfair. This is stated in a letter from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the EU, reported by UNN with reference to EuroNews.

Details

Israel criticized the report of the European External Action Service. This document spoke of "indications that Israel is violating its human rights obligations" as specified in Article 2 of the Association Agreement between the European Union and the Jewish state. This refers to the military operation in Gaza and problems with the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

Israel is fighting an existential battle, defending itself against common enemies of the West

- stated in the document.

The letter from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the EU report and its conclusions should not be taken seriously or used as a basis for any future actions or negotiations. Israel demanded that the deficiencies of the report be remedied.

The review was published last Friday. On the same day, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced that the European Union had decided to revise the association agreement between the community and Israel.

In the letter, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its "surprise" that the report did not take into account "detailed answers to the questions posed by the EU."

## Gaza War: Deadliest Day of Shelling, Dozens Killed Near Food Distribution Points - Al Jazeera 17.06.25, 12:49 • 3202 views

The letter begins by outlining the "strategic reality facing Israel" and describes in detail how it is waging war on several fronts.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry believes that the EU review does not take into account the context and crucial facts, namely the terrorist attacks committed against the Jewish state on October 7, 2023.

Israel calls the report a moral collapse of the EU, because the document, as Israel claims, does not address the harm caused to Israeli civilians by Hamas militants, and the proven, in Israel's opinion, cooperation of UNRWA employees with the group.

The purpose of the report is to deny Israel's right to defend itself against terrorism. letter.

UN: Child abuse in conflict zones has reached "unprecedented levels"20.06.25, 12:58 • 2384 views

Additionally

Aid centers in Gaza have been operating since the end of May under the leadership of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is supported by Israel and the United States as a substitute for the UN humanitarian network.

UN organizations accuse the new system of insufficient capacity to provide the population with food and that it effectively allows food to be used as a weapon.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that more than 55,432 people have died and about 128,923 people have been injured as a result of the hostilities.

Reminder

In the European Union, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU have agreed on new rules for suspending visa-free travel. These changes are intended to send a message to countries benefiting from visa-free travel, encouraging them to reduce migration to the EU. And Israel will be one of the first countries to be targeted by the reform of the mechanism for suspending short-term visa-free travel to EU and Schengen countries.

The new rules change the grounds for suspending visa-free travel. Among them are human rights violations, of which Israel is now accused. This could lead to the introduction of mandatory visas for citizens of this state.

Israel killed a Mujahideen representative in Gaza responsible for the death of two hostages20.06.25, 16:52 • 2282 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
Kaya Kallas
UNRWA
European Union
United States
Gaza Strip
