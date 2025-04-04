$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6452 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14222 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55626 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198076 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114402 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377009 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301387 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212402 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243482 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254745 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in Gaza: details of the tragedy

The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.

News of the World • March 31, 10:31 PM • 8266 views

Republicans introduced a bill to withdraw the United States from the UN

Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.

Politics • February 21, 07:57 AM • 49385 views

Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.

News of the World • February 5, 06:26 PM • 70948 views

Humanitarian aid for Gaza: 4000 trucks ready to go after ceasefire

Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the situation with humanitarian convoys in Gaza is expected to stabilize. UNRWA has prepared 4000 trucks of aid, half of which is food.

News of the World • January 17, 09:39 PM • 25501 views

Israel shells UN office in Palestinian refugee camp in West Bank

The Israeli military caused significant damage to the UNRWA office in the Nur Shams refugee camp. The camp's infrastructure was damaged, including roads, electricity and water supply systems.

News of the World • November 1, 01:22 AM • 20492 views

Israel bans UNRWA from its territory

Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on its territory. The reason was the suspicion of the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7 attack and cooperation with Hamas.

News of the World • October 28, 11:56 PM • 18860 views

UN calls for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza: the enclave is running out of medicine

UNRWA calls for a temporary ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow for the evacuation of people. Medical workers report a critical shortage of medicines and supplies to treat those injured in the Israeli offensive.

News of the World • October 22, 12:57 PM • 16152 views

Zelensky was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.

Politics • October 4, 09:16 AM • 116295 views

Israel announces elimination of Hamas commander in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas commander in Lebanon Fateh Sherif on the night of September 30.

War • September 30, 01:59 PM • 17603 views

UN dismisses 9 UNRWA employees for possible involvement in Hamas attacks

Nine UNRWA employees were dismissed on suspicion of involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The UN conducted an investigation against 19 employees of the agency, finding evidence of possible involvement.

War • August 5, 11:28 PM • 37567 views

UN to add Israel and Hamas to list of countries that violate children's rights in conflict situations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the Security Council that Israel and Hamas violated children's rights during their conflict, potentially leading to their inclusion in the annual list of UN actors accused of crimes against children.

News of the World • June 8, 03:42 PM • 25591 views

The US has warned that Israel must be fully "transparent" about the deaths of 35 people in a Gaza school after an IDF air strike

Following an airstrike on an UNRWA school in Gaza that killed up to 45 civilians, including 14 children, the United States called on Israel for full transparency. Washington called on Israel to name the dead Hamas militants.

News of the World • June 7, 08:27 AM • 25500 views

Israel launched an airstrike on a Kamaz base at a UN School in Gaza, killing 27 people

Israel launched an airstrike on a school in Gaza that was used as a Hamas base, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens, according to Hamas officials.

News of the World • June 6, 02:08 AM • 24316 views

Nearly 450,000 people flee Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week - UN

Almost 450,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week.

News of the World • May 15, 05:58 AM • 27537 views

Israel blocks UN food aid to northern Gaza

Israel is preventing food aid from reaching northern Gaza, the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said.

War • March 25, 03:46 AM • 129504 views

Hamas slows down talks with Israel: militants reject new ceasefire and hostage deal

Hamas has rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and hostage release, leaving talks in Cairo without an agreement due to disagreements over the release of sick and elderly prisoners held by Hamas.

War • March 7, 08:22 PM • 28989 views

Aid delivery to Gaza slowed by dispute over responsibility for convoy security

The delivery of aid to Gaza has slowed due to disputes over security responsibilities and infrastructure constraints, which is exacerbating malnutrition among children.

War • March 5, 09:25 PM • 31376 views

Nearly five hundred UNRWA employees in Gaza are members of terrorist groups, including Hamas - Israeli intelligence

Israel claims that more than 450 UNRWA employees in Gaza are operatives of terrorist groups such as Hamas.

War • March 4, 09:09 PM • 33045 views

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians

The EU will pay 50 million euros to UNRWA, but will withhold 32 million until the investigation of charges against 12 staff members accused by Israel of participating in the October attacks is completed.

Politics • March 2, 01:24 AM • 34312 views

Israel demands resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini

Israel's Foreign Minister demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini after reports of a Hamas tunnel for Palestinian refugees and works (UNRWA) discovered under the agency's headquarters in Gaza.

Politics • February 10, 10:15 PM • 40611 views

Former French diplomat to lead UNRWA probe amid allegations of Hamas ties

Former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will lead an independent review of the UN Refugee Agency following Israeli accusations that some staff members were involved in a Hamas attack.

News of the World • February 6, 12:45 AM • 24489 views

Israel calls for UN Secretary General's resignation

Israel calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign after allegations that some UNRWA staff were involved in a Hamas attack.

News of the World • January 31, 09:47 AM • 20399 views

Norway tightens control over Ukrainian refugees to reduce pressure on municipalities

Norway will introduce stricter rules for Ukrainian refugees to reduce pressure on municipalities, including work requirements and restrictions on financial assistance to those living outside of refugee centers.

Society • January 31, 08:51 AM • 21424 views

12 UN agency staff in Gaza implicated in Hamas attack on Israel, and one in 10 has ties to militants - WSJ

According to U. S. intelligence, at least 12 employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. About 10% of the agency's employees in Gaza have close ties to the militants.

News of the World • January 30, 08:41 AM • 22151 views

Three more countries suspend funding for UNHCR in Gaza

The United Kingdom, Italy and Finland have suspended funding for the UN Refugee Agency in Gaza following allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada also froze funding for the Agency.

News of the World • January 27, 03:50 PM • 34320 views