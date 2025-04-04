The bodies of 15 humanitarian workers were found in the southern Gaza Strip. The UN is calling for an immediate investigation into the incident with the participation of the Israeli military.
Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the US membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the United States.
Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.
Following the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, the situation with humanitarian convoys in Gaza is expected to stabilize. UNRWA has prepared 4000 trucks of aid, half of which is food.
The Israeli military caused significant damage to the UNRWA office in the Nur Shams refugee camp. The camp's infrastructure was damaged, including roads, electricity and water supply systems.
Israel has passed a law banning the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA on its territory. The reason was the suspicion of the agency's employees' involvement in the October 7 attack and cooperation with Hamas.
UNRWA calls for a temporary ceasefire in northern Gaza to allow for the evacuation of people. Medical workers report a critical shortage of medicines and supplies to treat those injured in the Israeli offensive.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced that an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas commander in Lebanon Fateh Sherif on the night of September 30.
Nine UNRWA employees were dismissed on suspicion of involvement in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The UN conducted an investigation against 19 employees of the agency, finding evidence of possible involvement.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will report to the Security Council that Israel and Hamas violated children's rights during their conflict, potentially leading to their inclusion in the annual list of UN actors accused of crimes against children.
Following an airstrike on an UNRWA school in Gaza that killed up to 45 civilians, including 14 children, the United States called on Israel for full transparency. Washington called on Israel to name the dead Hamas militants.
Israel launched an airstrike on a school in Gaza that was used as a Hamas base, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens, according to Hamas officials.
Almost 450,000 Palestinians have fled Rafah in southern Gaza Strip in one week.
Israel is preventing food aid from reaching northern Gaza, the director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has said.
Hamas has rejected a new agreement with Israel on a six-week ceasefire and hostage release, leaving talks in Cairo without an agreement due to disagreements over the release of sick and elderly prisoners held by Hamas.
The delivery of aid to Gaza has slowed due to disputes over security responsibilities and infrastructure constraints, which is exacerbating malnutrition among children.
Israel claims that more than 450 UNRWA employees in Gaza are operatives of terrorist groups such as Hamas.
The EU will pay 50 million euros to UNRWA, but will withhold 32 million until the investigation of charges against 12 staff members accused by Israel of participating in the October attacks is completed.
Israel's Foreign Minister demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini after reports of a Hamas tunnel for Palestinian refugees and works (UNRWA) discovered under the agency's headquarters in Gaza.
Former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will lead an independent review of the UN Refugee Agency following Israeli accusations that some staff members were involved in a Hamas attack.
Israel calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resign after allegations that some UNRWA staff were involved in a Hamas attack.
Norway will introduce stricter rules for Ukrainian refugees to reduce pressure on municipalities, including work requirements and restrictions on financial assistance to those living outside of refugee centers.
According to U. S. intelligence, at least 12 employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. About 10% of the agency's employees in Gaza have close ties to the militants.
The United Kingdom, Italy and Finland have suspended funding for the UN Refugee Agency in Gaza following allegations that some staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Earlier, the United States, Australia and Canada also froze funding for the Agency.