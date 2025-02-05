Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

Israel followed the United States in announcing that it would not participate in the UN Human Rights Council. The reason is the longstanding discrimination against Israel by the Council. This was written by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in the social network X, reports UNN.

Israel joins the United States in not participating in the UN Human Rights Council. The Commission has traditionally protected human rights violators, allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the only democracy in the Middle East - Israel - Saar wrote.

He noted that this body "focused on attacking a democratic country and promoting anti-Semitism instead of promoting human rights.

The discrimination against us is obvious: Israel is the only country in the UN Human Rights Council that has an agenda item dedicated exclusively to it. Israel has been subjected to more than 100 condemnatory resolutions, more than 20% of all resolutions ever adopted by the Council - more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined. Israel will no longer tolerate such discrimination - Sarr added.

US President Donald Trump signed a document on the termination of participation in the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA. He also issued a directive to increase pressure on Iran and stated that the United States disproportionately funds the UN.