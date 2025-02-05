Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53989 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100802 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104347 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121205 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127984 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103358 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116887 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161298 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105162 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101410 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110022 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104395 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127984 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161298 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151507 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183662 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104395 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110022 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137895 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139658 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167495 views
Israel to follow the US in leaving the UN Human Rights Council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70776 views

Israel's Foreign Minister announced the country's withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council due to discrimination. According to him, more than 20% of all Council resolutions were directed against Israel.

Israel followed the United States in announcing that it would not participate in the UN Human Rights Council. The reason is the longstanding discrimination against Israel by the Council. This was written by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar in the social network X, reports UNN.

Israel joins the United States in not participating in the UN Human Rights Council. The Commission has traditionally protected human rights violators, allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the only democracy in the Middle East - Israel

- Saar wrote.

He noted that this body "focused on attacking a democratic country and promoting anti-Semitism instead of promoting human rights.

The discrimination against us is obvious: Israel is the only country in the UN Human Rights Council that has an agenda item dedicated exclusively to it. Israel has been subjected to more than 100 condemnatory resolutions, more than 20% of all resolutions ever adopted by the Council - more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined. Israel will no longer tolerate such discrimination

- Sarr added.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed a document on the termination of participation in the UN Human Rights Council and UNRWA. He also issued a directive to increase pressure on Iran and stated that the United States disproportionately funds the UN.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
cubaCuba
israelIsrael
unrwaUNRWA
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

