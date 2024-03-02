The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22914 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 79961 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 55113 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 239365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209731 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183028 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225570 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250337 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156241 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371877 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191617 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 73428 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 93843 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58445 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50942 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 27189 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 79961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 239365 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 191804 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 209731 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15311 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23891 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24188 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 51077 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 58583 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34312 views

The EU will pay 50 million euros to UNRWA, but will withhold 32 million until the investigation of charges against 12 staff members accused by Israel of participating in the October attacks is completed.

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN Palestinian Authority.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The European Commission has announced a €50 million donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

However, 32 million euros will be withheld pending charges against 12 employees who, according to Israel, participated in the October attacks - 7 attacks on Israeli territory.

Add

The EU also announced an increase in total aid by 68 million euros this year, aimed at the needs of civilians who found themselves in "terrible conditions" during the military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Norway: Israel transferred 114 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority01.03.24, 05:04 • 112566 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
UNRWA
Reuters
European Union
Gaza Strip
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14