The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN agency for Palestinians

The EU will pay 50 million euros to the UN Palestinian Authority.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The European Commission has announced a €50 million donation to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

However, 32 million euros will be withheld pending charges against 12 employees who, according to Israel, participated in the October attacks - 7 attacks on Israeli territory.

The EU also announced an increase in total aid by 68 million euros this year, aimed at the needs of civilians who found themselves in "terrible conditions" during the military conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

