Norway: Israel transferred 114 million dollars to the Palestinian Authority

According to Norway, Israel has transferred $114 million to the PA. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Norwegian government announced that as part of an agreement to release frozen tax funds to the Palestinian Authority (PA) from Israel, 407 million shekels = $114 million.

On February 18, Norway announced its agreement to assist in the transfer of funds intended for the Palestinian Authority, which (according to the interim peace agreements concluded in the 1990s), the Israeli Ministry of Finance collects from the Palestinian population as a tax and transfers them to the Palestinian Authority on a monthly basis.

