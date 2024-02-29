More than 30 thousand dead in war between Gaza and Israel - Gaza Health Ministry
Gaza's Ministry of Health reported more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the conflict with Israel, according to Hamas, with at least 79 people killed yesterday alone.
Gaza's Health Ministry reports more than 30,000 dead in the war with Israel. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
The Ministry of Health of Gaza, which is under the control of the Hamas organization, announced that more than 30,000 people have died as a result of hostilities in the region.
According to reports, at least 79 people were killed in the conflict over the past day alone.
The conflict between Israel and Gaza erupted after Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which led to serious tensions in the region.
