In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37282 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142607 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86451 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 312736 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259658 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199649 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252731 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158866 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372398 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

More than 30 thousand dead in war between Gaza and Israel - Gaza Health Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28251 views

Gaza's Ministry of Health reported more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the conflict with Israel, according to Hamas, with at least 79 people killed yesterday alone.

More than 30 thousand dead in war between Gaza and Israel - Gaza Health Ministry

Gaza's Health Ministry reports more than 30,000 dead in the war with Israel. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Health of Gaza, which is under the control of the Hamas organization, announced that more than 30,000 people have died as a result of hostilities in the region.

According to reports, at least 79 people were killed in the conflict over the past day alone.

Recall

The conflict between Israel and Gaza erupted after Hamas's terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, which led to serious tensions in the region.

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza27.02.24, 11:26 • 28606 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
Gaza Strip
