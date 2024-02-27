IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces have discovered a large network of Hamas tunnels in the central and northern parts of Gaza City that run under a hospital and a university. This was reported by the Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Troops of the elite Yahalom Combat Engineer Unit, the Nahal Infantry Brigade, and other forces of the 162nd Division recently raided the underground passages before they were destroyed, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a network of tunnels more than 10 kilometers long runs under the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and the neighboring university and reaches the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

The tunnel was used by Hamas militants both in Gaza City and in the central camps to move militants between these areas.

The Israeli Defense Forces say they found living quarters, bathrooms, and weapons depots in the tunnels, as well as the bodies of several Hamas fighters.

The main sections of the tunnel network were destroyed by a powerful explosion.

Recall

Israel has destroyed about 20% of Hamas's tunnel network under Gaza, but 80% are still functioning. Israel is trying to disable the tunnels to prevent Hamas from storing weapons, hiding militants, and maneuvering in the area.