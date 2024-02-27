$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34526 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 130289 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80216 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 297641 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 249562 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196412 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234006 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252192 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158294 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372276 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza

 28606 views

The Israeli Defense Forces discovered a 10-kilometer network of tunnels under a hospital and university in northern Gaza that were used by Hamas militants to transport fighters and weapons between Gaza City and central camps.

IDF discovers 10-kilometer tunnel under hospital and university in northern Gaza

The Israeli Defense Forces have discovered a large network of Hamas tunnels in the central and northern parts of Gaza City that run under a hospital and a university. This was reported by the Times of Israel, according to UNN.

Troops of the elite Yahalom Combat Engineer Unit, the Nahal Infantry Brigade, and other forces of the 162nd Division recently raided the underground passages before they were destroyed,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a network of tunnels more than 10 kilometers long runs under the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital and the neighboring university and reaches the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

The tunnel was used by Hamas militants both in Gaza City and in the central camps to move militants between these areas.

The Israeli Defense Forces say they found living quarters, bathrooms, and weapons depots in the tunnels, as well as the bodies of several Hamas fighters.

The main sections of the tunnel network were destroyed by a powerful explosion.

Recall

Israel has destroyed about 20% of Hamas's tunnel network under Gaza, but 80% are still functioning. Israel is trying to disable the tunnels to prevent Hamas from storing weapons, hiding militants, and maneuvering in the area.

