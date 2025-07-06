Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +33°: weather forecast for July 6 6 July 2025

On Sunday, July 6, Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather without precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the wind will be variable, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperature 25-30°, in Zakarpattia and the south of the country up to 33°, in the northeastern part 21-26° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday, without precipitation. Air temperature - 28-30°.

