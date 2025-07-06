Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +33°: weather forecast for July 6 6 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On July 6, partly cloudy weather with no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. Daytime air temperature will be 25-30°, up to 33° in Zakarpattia and the south, and 21-26° in the northeastern part.
On Sunday, July 6, Ukraine is expected to have partly cloudy weather without precipitation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, the wind will be variable, 3-8 m/s.
Daytime temperature 25-30°, in Zakarpattia and the south of the country up to 33°, in the northeastern part 21-26°
In Kyiv and the region, partly cloudy weather is expected on Sunday, without precipitation. Air temperature - 28-30°.
World Cardiologist Day, Dollar's Birthday: What is celebrated on July 6 in the world and Ukraine06.07.25, 06:30 • 472 views