World Cardiologist Day, Dollar's Birthday: What is celebrated on July 6 in the world and Ukraine

Today, July 6, the world celebrates World Cardiologist Day, American Dollar Birthday, and Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

World Zoonoses Day

World Zoonoses Day or World Day Against Zoonoses - July 6, the world celebrates the day of combating diseases transmitted from animals to humans. This day reminds us of the thin line between the world of humans and the world of animals - and how often this line can become a trigger for global challenges.

It was on this day in 1885 that the French scientist Louis Pasteur first administered a rabies vaccine to a boy named Joseph Meister, who had been bitten by a rabid dog, and saved his life. This day became a turning point in the fight against rabies and symbolizes the beginning of the fight against all anthropozoonoses - infections that pass between animals and humans.

World Cardiologist Day

July 6 also marks World Cardiologist Day, which was initiated by the World Health Organization at the initiative of both doctors and patients.

Cardiology is one of the most important areas of modern medicine. According to statistics, about 90% of all diseases on Earth are related to the work of the cardiovascular system.

However, despite the latest treatment methods, modern technologies, and the professionalism of cardiologists, unfortunately, cardiovascular diseases have been the leading cause of death among people for many years, both on our planet and directly in Ukraine.

Every year, up to 17 million people die from them and related diseases on Earth. In Ukraine, this figure ranges from 400-500 thousand deaths per year.

American Dollar Birthday

Also, July 6 is considered the Birthday of the Dollar. It was on this day in 1785 that the Continental Congress of the USA proclaimed that the dollar would become the national currency of the country. Thus, the United States became the first country in the world where the national currency was named "dollar".

In 1792, the Philadelphia Mint was established, where the first American dollars were minted. The appearance of the paper dollar constantly changed. In the early 20th century, portraits were allowed to be printed on dollars, but only of deceased people. The dollar acquired its modern appearance in 1928.

By the way, the dollar has another birthday — April 1. It is believed that in early April 1778, American businessman Oliver Pollock invented the symbol for the future national currency of the USA: the Latin letter "S" with two vertical stripes. With some changes, this symbol has survived to this day.

Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In June 2015, the then President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, "taking into account the importance of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in ensuring the state's defense capability," decided to establish a holiday in Ukraine - the Day of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on the first Sunday of July.

In July 1918, practical steps were taken to form the Ukrainian fleet of the then independent Ukraine. In particular, a permanent formation of the Naval Fleet of the Ukrainian State - a brigade of minesweepers - was created.

The creation of the Naval Forces of Ukraine gradually began in 1992, when the crews of some ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the former USSR began to take an oath of allegiance to Ukraine.

This happened against the backdrop of a fierce political confrontation with Russia, which wanted to completely subjugate the Black Sea Fleet.

At that time, there was no open armed confrontation. The parties signed a preliminary agreement, according to which the fleet was to be divided 50/50. However, Ukraine later made concessions and received only 20% of the Black Sea Fleet.

The first commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was Vice Admiral Borys Kozhyn.

During the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, the Ukrainian Navy lost 85% of its vessels. Although, some ships were later returned.

A third of the Navy's personnel openly defected to the occupiers. This included the then-appointed Navy commander, Rear Admiral Denys Berezovskyi.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the combat fleet of the Ukrainian Navy numbered 22 ships of various classes, the auxiliary fleet – 37 vessels, and the naval aviation – 35 aircraft.

All units of the Ukrainian Navy have been participating in repelling Russian aggression since the first minutes of the full-scale war.

World Kiss Day

Also on July 6, you can celebrate World Kiss Day. This holiday originated in Great Britain in the 19th century, and later gained popularity in many countries around the world.

History and mythology define a kiss as a certain ritual act that indicates social, religious, mythical relationships between people. In different languages, certain idiomatic expressions about kissing have even taken root.

Church holiday

On July 6, according to the new calendar style, the memory of Saint Sisoes the Great, a hermit and disciple of Anthony the Great, is honored.

Sisoes was born in the 5th century in Egypt. He spent most of his life in the desert - in a cave where Anthony had lived before him. Saint Sisoes was known as a man of amazing kindness and mercy, but he was very strict with himself and demanding of his disciples. Sisoes taught that God gives us great mercy and that a person's sincere repentance can be accepted within three days.

The venerable had the gift of miracle-working: he could heal the sick, and once even resurrected a dead boy. According to tradition, the father lost his son on the road and in despair brought him to Sisoes, and then left. The venerable, not suspecting that the boy had died, told him: "Get up." He stood up and went out to his father. The father, seeing his son in full health, almost went crazy with happiness. But Sisoes himself asked not to tell anyone about this - this secret became known only after his death.

