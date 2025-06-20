$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
01:11 PM
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Captain Cook's legendary ship identified off New England after 250 years

Kyiv • UNN

 890 views

Maritime experts believe that Captain James Cook's legendary ship "Endeavour", which was scuttled in 1778 off the coast of Rhode Island, has finally been identified. Researchers have decades of research to confirm the exact location of the ship.

Captain Cook's legendary ship identified off New England after 250 years

Marine experts believe they have finally identified the exact resting place of Captain James Cook's legendary ship. They believe it happened near the coast of a popular resort town in New England, writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

A report on the Endeavour (HMS Endeavour) was published by the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) on June 3.

It states that in 1778, the British deliberately sank the ship off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, to block French and American attacks.

Although it has long been known that the 18th-century vessel is off the coast of the Ocean State, its exact location remained unknown to marine historians. But now experts are confident that the archaeological site in Rhode Island called RI 2394 is the ship's final resting place. Scientists have decades of research to confirm this.

According to the report, the wreck site includes "a linear stone ballast pile, the eastern periphery of which has a line of partially exposed frame ends that are closely spaced and of significant size."

Four iron cannons are also present at the site. Two are mostly exposed above the seabed and lie directly opposite each other on the western side of the wreck site

- the report continues.

The wreck site also revealed remains of flooring, futtocks, and a rack that supported the ship's deck beams.

By 2019, a thorough surface survey of all shipwrecks located within the Restricted Survey Area determined that RI 2394 is the most likely candidate to be the former "Endeavour"

- the report says.

The ship also has hatches that prove it was deliberately sunk, and generally had "architectural features consistent with the Endeavour's characteristics."

Therefore, the overwhelming evidence confirms the identification of this shipwreck site as “Endeavour”... and at the same time refutes any of the other surveyed shipwreck sites as the site of James Cook's famous exploration ship

- the report states.

The "Endeavour" is of great importance in Australian history as the first European vessel to reach the country's east coast. After the ship circumnavigated the globe, it was sold to a private individual in February 1775 and renamed "Lord Sandwich" before it was sunk.

Additionally

Scientists discovered that Stonehenge could have been a symbol of the unification of ancient Britons. Research showed that the 6-ton Altar Stone was installed between 2500 and 2020 BC.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

