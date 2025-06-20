Captain Cook's legendary ship identified off New England after 250 years

Marine experts believe they have finally identified the exact resting place of Captain James Cook's legendary ship. They believe it happened near the coast of a popular resort town in New England, writes UNN with reference to Fox News.

A report on the Endeavour (HMS Endeavour) was published by the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) on June 3.

It states that in 1778, the British deliberately sank the ship off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, to block French and American attacks.

Although it has long been known that the 18th-century vessel is off the coast of the Ocean State, its exact location remained unknown to marine historians. But now experts are confident that the archaeological site in Rhode Island called RI 2394 is the ship's final resting place. Scientists have decades of research to confirm this.

According to the report, the wreck site includes "a linear stone ballast pile, the eastern periphery of which has a line of partially exposed frame ends that are closely spaced and of significant size."

Four iron cannons are also present at the site. Two are mostly exposed above the seabed and lie directly opposite each other on the western side of the wreck site - the report continues.

The wreck site also revealed remains of flooring, futtocks, and a rack that supported the ship's deck beams.

By 2019, a thorough surface survey of all shipwrecks located within the Restricted Survey Area determined that RI 2394 is the most likely candidate to be the former "Endeavour" - the report says.

The ship also has hatches that prove it was deliberately sunk, and generally had "architectural features consistent with the Endeavour's characteristics."

Therefore, the overwhelming evidence confirms the identification of this shipwreck site as “Endeavour”... and at the same time refutes any of the other surveyed shipwreck sites as the site of James Cook's famous exploration ship - the report states.

The "Endeavour" is of great importance in Australian history as the first European vessel to reach the country's east coast. After the ship circumnavigated the globe, it was sold to a private individual in February 1775 and renamed "Lord Sandwich" before it was sunk.

