A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

In the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" the last restored cross was consecrated and installed on the Trinity Gate Church - the ministry said.

It is reported that the rite of consecration of the cross on the Cathedral Square was performed by the наместник of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Bishop Avraamiy. The ministry added that the installation of this element marks the start of the final stage of restoration of one of the oldest and most valuable architectural monuments and shrines of Ukraine.

In days when Ukraine is experiencing difficult trials, the return of the cross to the shrine is an affirmation that we stand, care and preserve our own - summed up in the Ministry.

Reference

The Trinity Church is one of the few structures on the territory of the Lavra that has been preserved practically without reconstruction since the times of Ukraine-Rus. During the era of Ivan Mazepa, it was decorated in the style of Ukrainian Baroque, supplemented with stucco and painting.

The church is located above the Holy Gate, which is the main entrance to the Lavra, which for centuries has remained one of the most revered sacred places of the capital of Ukraine.

Addition

In early March, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the cross on the dome of one of the temples partially collapsed. Employees of the State Emergency Service safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground using a lift.