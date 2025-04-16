A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15875 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67219 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37321 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42545 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 49910 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91017 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83285 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35318 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60484 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109251 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67219 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88612 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91017 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83285 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183320 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51440 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29067 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30111 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31427 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33718 views
A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1870 views

A restored cross was consecrated and installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. The installation of the cross marks the start of the final stage of the monument's restoration.

A consecrated cross was installed on the Trinity Gate Church in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

In Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a restored cross was consecrated and installed on the Trinity Gate Church. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, writes UNN.

In the National Reserve "Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra" the last restored cross was consecrated and installed on the Trinity Gate Church

- the ministry said.

It is reported that the rite of consecration of the cross on the Cathedral Square was performed by the наместник of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Bishop Avraamiy. The ministry added that the installation of this element marks the start of the final stage of restoration of one of the oldest and most valuable architectural monuments and shrines of Ukraine.

In days when Ukraine is experiencing difficult trials, the return of the cross to the shrine is an affirmation that we stand, care and preserve our own

- summed up in the Ministry.

Reference

The Trinity Church is one of the few structures on the territory of the Lavra that has been preserved practically without reconstruction since the times of Ukraine-Rus. During the era of Ivan Mazepa, it was decorated in the style of Ukrainian Baroque, supplemented with stucco and painting.

The church is located above the Holy Gate, which is the main entrance to the Lavra, which for centuries has remained one of the most revered sacred places of the capital of Ukraine.

Addition

In early March, in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, the cross on the dome of one of the temples partially collapsed. Employees of the State Emergency Service safely dismantled and lowered it to the ground using a lift.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
