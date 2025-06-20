$41.690.06
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 21571 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 37013 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 36635 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 30952 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29863 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 42379 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 97483 views
"Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority" - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 95229 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90867 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 94485 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Venomous spiders become active in southern regions of Ukraine: bites are painful, consequences are serious

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In the south of Ukraine and Dnipropetrovsk region, the number of bites from venomous spiders, such as karakurts, tarantulas, and yellow sac spiders, has increased. Their bites cause severe pain, convulsions, respiratory problems, and allergic reactions, which in rare cases can be fatal.

Venomous spiders become active in southern regions of Ukraine: bites are painful, consequences are serious

In southern Ukraine and Dnipropetrovsk region, there are increasing cases of people coming into contact with venomous spiders. Their bites are very painful, and their venom can cause serious allergic reactions and even death. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health.

Details

It is reported that due to climate change, cases of people being bitten by venomous spiders have been increasingly registered in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions recently. These include karakurt, tarantulas, yellow sac spiders, zebra spiders, and other spiders not previously native to the fauna of these regions.

In June of this year, a resident of our city approached our Institution to identify the species of the venomous spider. It was a karakurt. In Dnipro, in one of the residential areas, a spider of the Atypus genus was seen. It has large chelicerae. These spiders dig burrows up to 50 cm deep. They live in colonies. Sizes are 10-15 mm. Two types are found. Spiders do not attack people, they only defend themselves. After bites, there can be an allergic reaction, painful sensations

- noted in the Dnipropetrovsk CDC.

According to doctors, these spiders have venomous glands in their chelicerae (jaws). After a bite, unbearable headache, seizures, respiratory system dysfunction, and trembling limbs are observed.

Karakurt

This is a venomous black spider. It can pierce human skin. "Black Widow" is another name for this venomous spider. Karakurt venom is several times stronger than tarantula venom. It is neurotoxic, affects the respiratory system, heart function, can cause severe swelling, including Quincke's edema, a sharp increase in body temperature, and muscle pain. During mating season, females may have red spots on their bodies that later disappear.

Bites from the female karakurt spider are dangerous to humans. Her size is about 1-3 cm. The female most often builds her nests on the ground. In June-July (their migration period) to the first half of September, these spiders are most dangerous.

Tarantula

The largest spider in Ukraine, belonging to the wolf spider family due to its hairiness, its other name is the South Russian tarantula. It has bright coloring and a very aggressive character.

Morphological features of the tarantula spider include: large body size up to 37 mm, its upper part is dark brown, the lower part is black. The female lays from 100 to 400 eggs. For some time, she carries small spiders on herself or with the help of thin web. This is when the female tarantula is aggressive. Tarantulas can be found under stones, in steppes, ravines, gardens, household plots, where they build their burrows. During migration, the number of bites to people and domestic animals increases. Spiders do not attack independently if they are not disturbed. Males pose no threat to people. Spider bites are very dangerous, causing severe swelling, inflammation, pain, and respiratory distress.

Yellow Sac Spider

The distribution area of yellow sac spiders covers most European countries. Carl Koch first studied this spider in detail in 1839. Currently, there are about 193 species of yellow spiders. In Ukraine, this species is widespread in the southern regions. The spider is small, up to 10 mm in size, but it is very venomous.

These spiders' dwellings resemble web sacs, which they hide under stones. Very rarely, they can be found in human homes. Spider nests are easily recognizable by their tube-like shape.

Yellow spiders are attracted to the smell of gasoline. They can also make their dwelling under a car's fuel system, in a garage, etc. Sac spiders travel by car from one country to another. This is how the Sac spider was brought to our region several years ago. Bites are also very dangerous.

Angiopa

This is a zebra spider (wasp spider) – an indicator of global climate warming. While previously it could only be found in Crimea, now it is almost all over Ukraine – from the south to the northwestern part of the Volyn region.

It is very easy to identify by its abdomen, painted with black and yellow stripes. Females reach up to 7 cm, males are significantly smaller and do not have bright coloring.

Zebra spiders can be found in small ditches, household plots, gardens, raspberry, currant, and gooseberry bushes. Bites from these spiders cause swelling, abscesses, in some cases – tissue necrosis, and severe allergic reactions.

Eresus Cinnaberinus

This is a rare species of venomous spiders, also called "ladybug spider". Males have a red abdomen with black spots, like a "ladybug", while the female is completely black. Bites from these spiders cause powerful allergic reactions and painful sensations.

Crab Spider

It belongs to the genus of crab spiders. Brown coloration, rarely red. In behavior, they are very similar to flower spiders. The bite is fatal to the victim, safe for humans, but can cause allergic manifestations at the bite site.

Brown Recluse Spider

Small in size, up to 7 mm long, and with legs – up to 20 mm. They can settle in houses, sheds. A spider bite remains unnoticed. But after a few hours, swelling, severe headache, and nausea appear at the bite site.

It should be remembered that bites from these venomous spiders are very dangerous.

How to act in case of a venomous spider bite:

  • do not panic;
    • drink plenty of water;
      • take an antihistamine;
        • urgently consult a family doctor for timely symptomatic treatment.

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

          HealthWeather and environment
          Mykolaiv Oblast
          Odesa Oblast
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Kherson Oblast
          Ukraine
