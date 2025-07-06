$41.720.00
Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MP

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 983 views

The Verkhovna Rada will vote next plenary week to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This will be the 16th extension, valid from August 7 to November 5, 2025.

Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MP

The Verkhovna Rada will vote next plenary week to extend martial law and general mobilization for 90 days. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram, according to UNN.

Next plenary week, the Parliament will once again, for the 16th time, vote to extend martial law and general mobilization.

- wrote Zheleznyak.

He noted that first the National Security and Defense Council will adopt decrees, then the President will introduce them by law, and then the Rada will approve them.

Accordingly, again for 90 days, from August 7, 2025, to November 5, 2025.

- Zheleznyak reported.

Let's add

Currently, martial law and general mobilization are in effect until August 6, 2025.  

Is demobilization possible now: opinion of a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security11.06.25, 10:00 • 106501 view

Addition

People's Deputy, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Fedir Venislavsky reported that the Verkhovna Rada has not adopted any changes regarding the mobilization of citizens under 25, and there are currently no legislative restrictions on obtaining education for men aged 25 and older.

At the same time, the right to education is increasingly being used to avoid mobilization, so the government may be looking for appropriate solutions to address this problem.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
