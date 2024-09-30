Israel announces elimination of Hamas commander in Lebanon

On the night of September 30, the Israeli Defense Forces struck Lebanon, killing the commander of Hamas in Lebanon, Fateh Sherif. This was reported by UNN with reference to the IDF statement.

Details

Fateh Sherif, the head of the Lebanese branch of the Hamas terrorist organization, was liquidated - the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military claims that the man was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terrorist activities in Lebanon with Hizbullah fighters, as well as for Hamas' work in Lebanon on recruiting fighters and purchasing weapons.

In addition, Fateh Sherif was a member of the teachers' union of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Recall

The Israeli Defense Forces reported the elimination of Nabil Kauk, the commander of Hezbollah's preventive security unit. He was close to the organization's leadership and participated in terrorist attacks against Israel.