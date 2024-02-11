ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Israel demands resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini

Israel demands resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40565 views

Israel's Foreign Minister demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini after reports of a Hamas tunnel for Palestinian refugees and works (UNRWA) discovered under the agency's headquarters in Gaza.

The leadership of the Israeli Foreign Ministry has demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini over the discovery of a Hamas tunnel under the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, reports this in X, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini, responding to reports of the discovery of a Hamas tunnel under the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip (BAPOR).

BAPOR Commissioner General Filippe Lazzarini replied that the organization could not confirm the reports about the tunnel.

Earlier, BAPOR terminated cooperation with some of its employees who were accused by Israel of involvement in the Hamas attack on the country in October 2023. However, the number of these employees and the extent of their involvement in the attack were not reported.

Israel has already expressed its desire to terminate BAPOR's activities at the official level.

Add

Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and other countries have also stopped funding BAPOR. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries to prevent the agency from being disrupted.

Biden: Israel's response in Gaza to the October 7 Hamas massacre was excessive09.02.24, 04:44 • 28932 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
unrwaUNRWA
united-nationsUnited Nations
australiaAustralia
finlandFinland
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
japanJapan
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

