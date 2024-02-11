Israel demands resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini

The leadership of the Israeli Foreign Ministry has demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini over the discovery of a Hamas tunnel under the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in Gaza (UNRWA) headquarters in Gaza. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Israel Katz, reports this in X, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz demanded the resignation of UN Commissioner-General Filippe Lazzarini, responding to reports of the discovery of a Hamas tunnel under the headquarters of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip (BAPOR).

BAPOR Commissioner General Filippe Lazzarini replied that the organization could not confirm the reports about the tunnel.

Earlier, BAPOR terminated cooperation with some of its employees who were accused by Israel of involvement in the Hamas attack on the country in October 2023. However, the number of these employees and the extent of their involvement in the attack were not reported.

Israel has already expressed its desire to terminate BAPOR's activities at the official level.

Add

Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and other countries have also stopped funding BAPOR. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on countries to prevent the agency from being disrupted.

Biden: Israel's response in Gaza to the October 7 Hamas massacre was excessive