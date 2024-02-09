Biden: Israel's response in Gaza to the October 7 Hamas massacre was excessive

The Israeli authorities' reaction to the attack by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023, was excessive. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, answering questions from journalists at the White House on Thursday, UNN reports.

"I believe that Israel's retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip were excessive Biden said

He stated that he would insist on a ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages. He expressed hope for a pause in the fighting in Gaza.

Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza