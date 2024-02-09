Biden: Israel's response in Gaza to the October 7 Hamas massacre was excessive
Kyiv • UNN
Biden criticized Israel's military response to the October 7 Hamas attack and called it "excessive.
The Israeli authorities' reaction to the attack by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas on October 7, 2023, was excessive. This was stated by US President Joe Biden, answering questions from journalists at the White House on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
"I believe that Israel's retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip were excessive
He stated that he would insist on a ceasefire and the release of Hamas hostages. He expressed hope for a pause in the fighting in Gaza.
Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza08.02.24, 09:20 • 24551 view