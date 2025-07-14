“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, almost 40 tourists were poisoned after drinking water from the Shypit waterfall, which is not safe for consumption. The victims are in infectious disease departments, and their condition is satisfactory. This was reported in a comment to UNN by Viktoriia Tymchyk, acting General Director of the State Institution "Zakarpattia Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine."

Details

The center suggests that the main hypothesis is poisoning specifically from the water of the Shypit waterfall, because it is generally not safe to drink.

This is water from surface water sources, and it cannot be used, a priori, either for cooking or for consumption in its raw form. If we are talking about such a large number of simultaneous appeals, then this is characteristic of a waterborne route of infection — noted Viktoriia Tymchyk.

All patients exhibit similar signs of poisoning: nausea, vomiting, elevated body temperature, and general gastrointestinal disorders. Most patients show signs of dehydration.

For now, all patients remain under medical supervision, particularly in infectious disease hospitals. Some have left medical facilities after receiving initial medical care.

The investigation is currently ongoing and will continue until the diagnosis is confirmed or disproven by laboratory tests - she said.

While all circumstances are being clarified, Tymchyk emphasized that water from mountain or unknown sources should not be drunk.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Zakarpattia Oblast, an outbreak of acute intestinal infection was recorded – about 40 participants of an informal youth event near the Shypit waterfall fell ill.