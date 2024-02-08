Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza. The militants demanded the release of thousands of prisoners and other concessions to the US proposal to end hostilities. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas has offered a counter-proposal to the ceasefire plan agreed upon by the United States, Qatar, Israel and Egypt, which calls for a phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a cessation of hostilities.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejected Hamas' demands.

Giving in to the strange demands of Hamas that we have heard right now will not only not lead to the release of the hostages. It will simply lead to more carnage - Netanyahu said at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister also said that Israel believes it will be able to achieve its goal of overthrowing Hamas. He also noted that "continued military pressure is a necessary condition for the release of our hostages.

According to the newspaper, analysts and officials familiar with the negotiations believe that the militants' counterproposal contains some demands that Israel may agree to. However, Jerusalem is likely to reject some of them. For example, the massive release of Palestinian prisoners, including those accused of violent attacks, as part of the final stage of the agreement.

Addendum

It is noted that on Thursday evening, Hamas leaders and Egyptian officials will hold talks on a plan to end the war in Gaza.

According to diplomats and analysts, one scenario for the talks is that both sides could agree to an initial ceasefire of up to six weeks while they negotiate further phases of the truce. Both sides will have reasons to renege on the deal before they can agree on the release of the last group of hostages and high-ranking Palestinian prisoners.

Recall

Hamas's demands include a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire and a permanent end to the war, as well as the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons. The terrorist group has also stated that it wants a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, to which Israel has said it is not ready to do so.