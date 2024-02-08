Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 73329 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118259 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123026 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164957 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165304 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267825 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176876 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166852 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148614 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100752 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66846 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 39391 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 35633 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 49126 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267825 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248629 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234738 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118261 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100470 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117401 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118034 views
Actual
Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza

Netanyahu rejects Hamas' conditions for ceasefire in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24552 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' demands for the release of prisoners and other concessions as a condition for a ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' conditions for a ceasefire in Gaza. The militants demanded the release of thousands of prisoners and other concessions to the US proposal to end hostilities. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

Hamas has offered a counter-proposal to the ceasefire plan agreed upon by the United States, Qatar, Israel and Egypt, which calls for a phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and a cessation of hostilities.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly rejected Hamas' demands.

Giving in to the strange demands of Hamas that we have heard right now will not only not lead to the release of the hostages. It will simply lead to more carnage

 - Netanyahu said at a press conference on Wednesday evening.

The prime minister also said that Israel believes it will be able to achieve its goal of overthrowing Hamas. He also noted that "continued military pressure is a necessary condition for the release of our hostages.

According to the newspaper, analysts and officials familiar with the negotiations believe that the militants' counterproposal contains some demands that Israel may agree to. However, Jerusalem is likely to reject some of them. For example, the massive release of Palestinian prisoners, including those accused of violent attacks, as part of the final stage of the agreement.

Addendum

It is noted that on Thursday evening, Hamas leaders and Egyptian officials will hold talks on a plan to end the war in Gaza.

According to diplomats and analysts, one scenario for the talks is that both sides could agree to an initial ceasefire of up to six weeks while they negotiate further phases of the truce. Both sides will have reasons to renege on the deal before they can agree on the release of the last group of hostages and high-ranking Palestinian prisoners.

Recall

Hamas's demands include a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire and a permanent end to the war, as well as the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons. The terrorist group has also stated that it wants a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, to which Israel has said it is not ready to do so.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
jerusalemJerusalem
katarQatar
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
united-statesUnited States
egyptEgypt
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising