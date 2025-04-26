On the evening of April 26, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, at 19:04, the DeepState project published information about the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced in the Kursk region - the message says.

As a reminder, on the evening of April 25, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Donetsk region.

