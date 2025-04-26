90 combat clashes at the front: the enemy attacked in the Pokrovsk direction 31 times

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 90. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kupyansk and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Chervonaya, Grekovka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka. Three battles are currently ongoing.

In the Seversk direction, two offensive actions of the enemy continue near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Stupochky and Bila Hora, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the areas of Druzhba, Leonidivka and Toretsk. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, three battles are still ongoing. Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Bahatyr and Oleksiivka came under the blows of Russian KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privolne, Dniproenergia and Rozliv, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched an unguided missile strike on Hulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack, and two more are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki and Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to air strikes with guided air bombs.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Kursk direction, six combat clashes took place today, and one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five CABs, and carried out 148 artillery shelling, including ten from rocket salvo fire systems.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated