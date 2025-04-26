90 combat clashes at the front: the enemy attacked in the Pokrovsk direction 31 times

$41.690.00
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch
02:39 PM • 1464 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

11:58 AM • 10254 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

11:19 AM • 14656 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 57442 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 38988 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 41658 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 47284 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 51405 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41003 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40729 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

April 26, 08:07 AM • 15133 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

April 26, 08:14 AM • 25508 views

Pope Francis's Funeral: Trump and Zelenskyy Have Front-Row Seats

April 26, 08:49 AM • 10081 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

April 26, 08:58 AM • 34833 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 13004 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 57442 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 70565 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 101012 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 151829 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 314219 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Emmanuel Macron

Keir Starmer

Ukraine

United States

Rome

Kyiv

Vatican City

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

02:39 PM • 1464 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 23975 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 61137 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 53466 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57887 views
Shahed-136

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

The Times

Signal

90 combat clashes at the front: the enemy attacked in the Pokrovsk direction 31 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

During the day, 90 combat clashes took place on the front line. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction – 31.

90 combat clashes at the front: the enemy attacked in the Pokrovsk direction 31 times

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 90. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Kupyansk and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times today in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Chervonaya, Grekovka, Nove, Novomykhailivka and in the direction of Serebryanka. Three battles are currently ongoing.

In the Seversk direction, two offensive actions of the enemy continue near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance near Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Stupochky and Bila Hora, and three more attacks are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the areas of Druzhba, Leonidivka and Toretsk. Three battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 31 times in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka, three battles are still ongoing. Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Bahatyr and Oleksiivka came under the blows of Russian KABs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Privolne, Dniproenergia and Rozliv, and two more attacks are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaypole direction, the enemy launched an unguided missile strike on Hulyaypole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack, and two more are ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki and Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka was subjected to air strikes with guided air bombs.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.

In the Kursk direction, six combat clashes took place today, and one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five CABs, and carried out 148 artillery shelling, including ten from rocket salvo fire systems.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated24.04.25, 07:28 • 4841 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Ukraine
