Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
April 23, 05:58 PM • 23222 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 64109 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 80030 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 53157 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 87567 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 44004 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 38010 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32725 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35589 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44726 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Publications
Exclusives
NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 49 artillery systems. The total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war amount to over 945,000 people.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated

In the past 24 hours, on April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 945330 (+1060) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10694 (+3)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22312 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 26823 (+49)
          • MLRS ‒ 1369 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1141 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 33660 (+134)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 45755 (+134)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

                              Data are being clarified.

                              Let us remind you

                              On April 23, 124 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russians launched a missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles, dropped 74 KABs and involved 1,128 kamikaze drones.

                              The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW24.04.25, 06:28 • 16172 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
