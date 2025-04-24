Enemy losses per day: over a thousand occupiers and dozens of artillery systems eliminated

In the past 24 hours, on April 23, Russian troops lost 1,060 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.04.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 945330 (+1060) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10694 (+3)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22312 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 26823 (+49)

MLRS ‒ 1369 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1141 (0)

aircraft ‒ 370 (0)

helicopters ‒ 335 (0)

operational-tactical level UAVs ‒ 33660 (+134)

cruise missiles ‒ 3148 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 45755 (+134)

special equipment ‒ 3860 (0)

Data are being clarified.

On April 23, 124 combat clashes took place on the front. The Russians launched a missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles, dropped 74 KABs and involved 1,128 kamikaze drones.

