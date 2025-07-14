UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth

The government has approved an increase in birth assistance: the one-time payment will increase to 50 thousand hryvnias, instead of 10, and monthly support for expectant mothers without work experience - to 7 thousand UAH. In addition, families will be able to receive additional monthly assistance if parents return to work after the child is 1 year old. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, writes UNN.

Details

Today we are approving a draft law on family assistance before and after the birth of a child. The law provides for an increase in the one-time payment to women after the birth of a child from UAH 10.3 thousand to UAH 50 thousand. - the post says.

As Shmyhal notes, payments to women "who gave birth to a child but do not have professional experience" are significantly increasing. That is, now such a payment is about UAH 850 per month, and "it will be UAH 7 thousand per month" for pregnant women.

Also, according to him, monthly assistance has been agreed upon, which can be issued by one of the parents who cares for the child. In addition, additional monthly assistance has been agreed upon if parents return to work after the child is 1 year old.

We are implementing the "eYasla" program. After the child turns one year old, parents will have a choice: return to work or raise the child until they are three years old. If they choose the first option, the state will pay UAH 8,000 monthly. If they choose the second option, the single social contribution will be paid for the mother or father until the child is three years old. - added the official.

The "baby package" has also been preserved in two options: in-kind assistance or monetary compensation of more than 7.5 thousand hryvnias.

Part of the innovations in family support is also the provision of the "Schoolchild's Package", which we approved at the last government meeting. This is UAH 5,000 for each first-grader to buy everything necessary for school. - Shmyhal reported.

