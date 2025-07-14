Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources

A Mi-24 helicopter of the Belarusian Air Defense Forces on July 12 attacked and destroyed a Russian Gerbera-type attack UAV that was flying towards Ukraine, UNN writes, citing sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

Details

According to the UNN interlocutor, a helicopter of the Belarusian air defense forces, while performing an air space control mission, reported the detection and destruction of an attack drone. It is reported that the fragments of the downed UAV fell on the territory of the Gomel region.

It is reported that at the moment of the downing of the Russian UAV, at least three Russian drones were in the airspace of Belarus.

Addition

Russia launched 4 S-300/400 missiles and 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, 61 of the latter were shot down, and 28 drones hit 10 locations.