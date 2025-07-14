Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda

US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, has arrived in Ukraine, and discussions on defense and cooperation are planned with him, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Welcome to Ukraine, US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg. Defense, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the US - many topics for discussion - Yermak wrote.

The Head of the Presidential Office emphasized: "Russia does not want a ceasefire." "Peace through strength is the principle of US President Donald Trump, and we support this approach," Yermak wrote.

Representatives of the USA – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting for the first time