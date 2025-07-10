Representatives of the USA – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the Coalition of the Willing meeting for the first time

For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. This was announced by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Today in Rome, the continuation of our security format, the Coalition of the Willing, is currently underway. For the first time, representatives of the United States – General Kellogg and Senators Graham and Blumenthal – joined the meeting in this format. - Yermak reported.

Let's add

In Rome, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing began, where British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron joined by phone. A peacekeeping mission to deter Russia and the need to force Putin to the negotiating table are being discussed.